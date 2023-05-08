Investors must take note of Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) performance last week, which was -2.77%.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $157.59, soaring 2.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.70 and dropped to $154.8201 before settling in for the closing price of $155.42. Within the past 52 weeks, ENPH’s price has moved between $128.67 and $339.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 52.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 170.30%. With a float of $133.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2821 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +19.42, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 549,022. In this transaction VP, Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $156.86, taking the stock ownership to the 99,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director bought 32,900 for $166.88, making the entire transaction worth $5,490,467. This insider now owns 32,900 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.21) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.86% during the next five years compared to 86.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

The latest stats from [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.49 million was superior to 4.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.75.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $200.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $255.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $161.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $164.27. The third major resistance level sits at $167.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $156.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.51. The third support level lies at $150.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.30 billion based on 137,044K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,331 M and income totals 397,360 K. The company made 726,020 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 146,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.