Investors must take note of Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) performance last week, which was -2.08%.

May 05, 2023, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) trading session started at the price of $29.62, that was 1.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.89 and dropped to $29.61 before settling in for the closing price of $29.29. A 52-week range for LUV has been $28.81 – $48.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.70%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 69868 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Southwest Airlines Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 147,787. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,936 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,250 for $38.87, making the entire transaction worth $87,458. This insider now owns 21,046 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.74% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) saw its 5-day average volume 7.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 7.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.83 in the near term. At $30.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.44. The third support level lies at $29.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

There are 595,073K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.43 billion. As of now, sales total 23,814 M while income totals 539,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,706 M while its last quarter net income were -159,000 K.