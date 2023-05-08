IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is 8.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 05, 2023, IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) trading session started at the price of $5.74, that was 5.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.96 and dropped to $5.70 before settling in for the closing price of $5.57. A 52-week range for IONQ has been $3.04 – $8.61.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.20%. With a float of $174.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 202 employees.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward IonQ Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc. is 7.40%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 32,357. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 7,304 shares at a rate of $4.43, taking the stock ownership to the 458,762 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 5,199 for $4.43, making the entire transaction worth $23,032. This insider now owns 238,803 shares in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 100.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) saw its 5-day average volume 3.04 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 66.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.01 in the near term. At $6.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. The third support level lies at $5.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

There are 201,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.12 billion. As of now, sales total 11,130 K while income totals -48,510 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,810 K while its last quarter net income were -18,650 K.