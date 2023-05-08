Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.62% last month.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $18.56, soaring 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.82 and dropped to $18.51 before settling in for the closing price of $18.44. Within the past 52 weeks, KIM’s price has moved between $17.34 and $25.15.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 7.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -90.00%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 639 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +33.12, and the pretax margin is +2.56.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.24%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 199,351. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,630 shares at a rate of $20.70, taking the stock ownership to the 212,424 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s sold 11,500,000 for $26.18, making the entire transaction worth $301,070,000. This insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +7.17 while generating a return on equity of 1.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) saw its 5-day average volume 5.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 24.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.92 in the near term. At $19.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.40. The third support level lies at $18.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.43 billion based on 619,892K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,728 M and income totals 125,980 K. The company made 442,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 289,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.