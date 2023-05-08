Last month’s performance of -1.26% for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is certainly impressive

On May 05, 2023, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) opened at $3.87, higher 0.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.9474 and dropped to $3.76 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Price fluctuations for FSM have ranged from $2.05 to $4.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 133.30% at the time writing. With a float of $286.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.69 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +12.18, and the pretax margin is -18.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 38.29%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -18.76 while generating a return on equity of -9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 133.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.25. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.00. Second resistance stands at $4.07. The third major resistance level sits at $4.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. The third support level lies at $3.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,392K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 681,490 K according to its annual income of -128,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,720 K and its income totaled -153,030 K.