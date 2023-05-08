Last month’s performance of -21.68% for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is certainly impressive

May 05, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) trading session started at the price of $2.77, that was 14.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.08 and dropped to $2.7488 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. A 52-week range for WBX has been $2.44 – $12.70.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 80.60%. With a float of $36.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1267 employees.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wallbox N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 70.42%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42 and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.07 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.18 in the near term. At $3.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.64. The third support level lies at $2.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are 171,767K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 462.00 million. As of now, sales total 151,910 K while income totals -66,170 K.