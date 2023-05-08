Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to new highs

May 05, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $9.40, that was 2.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.53 and dropped to $9.35 before settling in for the closing price of $9.25. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $7.30 – $12.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -296.90%. With a float of $588.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 51 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 25,740. In this transaction EVP and Chief Financial Off of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $9.90, taking the stock ownership to the 255,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 26, when Company’s Director sold 13,998 for $9.86, making the entire transaction worth $138,020. This insider now owns 48,743 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.75 million, its volume of 13.24 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.55 in the near term. At $9.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.19.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 574,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.48 billion. As of now, sales total 1,590 M while income totals -1,190 M. Its latest quarter income was 351,000 K while its last quarter net income were -151,000 K.