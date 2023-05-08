Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to new highs

Company News

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.63, soaring 7.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.87 and dropped to $3.63 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. Within the past 52 weeks, BDN’s price has moved between $3.42 and $11.84.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -0.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 349.50%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 328 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.42, operating margin of +19.50, and the pretax margin is +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brandywine Realty Trust is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.70%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 349.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -13.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Looking closely at Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.78 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 11.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.46. However, in the short run, Brandywine Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.94. Second resistance stands at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.46.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 618.91 million based on 171,915K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 506,100 K and income totals 53,820 K. The company made 129,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,260 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Wayfair Inc. (W)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
May 05, 2023, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) trading session started at the price of $36.72, that was 10.96% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

8.70% percent quarterly performance for D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
On May 05, 2023, D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) opened at $107.56, higher 0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) is 9.57% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) stock priced at $6.98. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.