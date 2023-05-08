Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) to new highs

On May 05, 2023, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) opened at $8.71, lower -20.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.91 and dropped to $8.0001 before settling in for the closing price of $11.30. Price fluctuations for GDYN have ranged from $9.55 to $24.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -221.60% at the time writing. With a float of $51.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.45 million.

The firm has a total of 3798 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.84, operating margin of -6.77, and the pretax margin is -6.59.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 877,956. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 74,296 shares at a rate of $11.82, taking the stock ownership to the 3,274,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $12.55, making the entire transaction worth $753,000. This insider now owns 648,709 shares in total.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -9.41 while generating a return on equity of -9.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., GDYN], we can find that recorded value of 0.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s (GDYN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.07. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.89. The third major resistance level sits at $11.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.14.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Key Stats

There are currently 74,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 845.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 310,480 K according to its annual income of -29,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,580 K and its income totaled -6,700 K.