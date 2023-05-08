Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) to new highs

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $13.25, up 5.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.865 and dropped to $13.25 before settling in for the closing price of $13.02. Over the past 52 weeks, MD has traded in a range of $12.84-$23.95.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -41.60%. With a float of $80.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 103.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 342,465. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 22,166 shares at a rate of $15.45, taking the stock ownership to the 346,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 24,000 for $15.31, making the entire transaction worth $367,440. This insider now owns 87,956 shares in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.33% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

Looking closely at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.52. However, in the short run, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.95. Second resistance stands at $14.22. The third major resistance level sits at $14.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.09 billion has total of 83,759K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,972 M in contrast with the sum of 66,340 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 513,840 K and last quarter income was 29,660 K.