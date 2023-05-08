Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing The Southern Company (SO) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) stock priced at $73.78, up 0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.96 and dropped to $73.66 before settling in for the closing price of $74.25. SO’s price has ranged from $58.85 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 45.50%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 27700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.14, operating margin of +19.33, and the pretax margin is +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 3,577,000. In this transaction CEO & Chairman of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $71.54, taking the stock ownership to the 897,592 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 5,000 for $71.89, making the entire transaction worth $359,450. This insider now owns 146,284 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 41.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Southern Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Southern Company, SO], we can find that recorded value of 3.94 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 99.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.82. The third major resistance level sits at $76.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.78.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 80.96 billion, the company has a total of 1,090,403K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,279 M while annual income is 3,535 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,480 M while its latest quarter income was 862,000 K.