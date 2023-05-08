Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) to new highs

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) stock priced at $23.29, up 19.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.49 and dropped to $22.205 before settling in for the closing price of $19.93. ZION’s price has ranged from $18.26 to $59.75 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $147.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9989 employees.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Zions Bancorporation National Association is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 203,780. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.38, taking the stock ownership to the 10,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 20,000 for $24.16, making the entire transaction worth $483,200. This insider now owns 1,274,990 shares in total.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.33 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.08 while generating a return on equity of 14.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

Looking closely at Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION), its last 5-days average volume was 14.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) raw stochastic average was set at 14.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.51. However, in the short run, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.76. Second resistance stands at $25.77. The third major resistance level sits at $27.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.19.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.95 billion, the company has a total of 148,099K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,337 M while annual income is 907,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,080 M while its latest quarter income was 204,000 K.