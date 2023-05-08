Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is -10.85% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

May 05, 2023, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) trading session started at the price of $33.96, that was -1.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.06 and dropped to $32.87 before settling in for the closing price of $33.59. A 52-week range for MTCH has been $33.03 – $87.46.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 19.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.10%. With a float of $276.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $279.39 million.

In an organization with 2700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.04, operating margin of +16.15, and the pretax margin is +11.84.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Match Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 293,444. In this transaction Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of this company sold 7,110 shares at a rate of $41.27, taking the stock ownership to the 60,379 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Director sold 500 for $41.80, making the entire transaction worth $20,898. This insider now owns 2,478 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.41) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.55% during the next five years compared to -3.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.71 million. That was better than the volume of 4.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 1.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.51. However, in the short run, Match Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.90. Second resistance stands at $34.57. The third major resistance level sits at $35.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.19. The third support level lies at $31.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

There are 279,324K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.35 billion. As of now, sales total 3,189 M while income totals 361,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 786,150 K while its last quarter net income were 84,580 K.