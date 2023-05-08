Search
Sana Meer
Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.82%

Analyst Insights

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.58, soaring 2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.70 and dropped to $8.3729 before settling in for the closing price of $8.41. Within the past 52 weeks, MPW’s price has moved between $7.10 and $18.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 17.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.80%. With a float of $593.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $598.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 119 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.46, operating margin of +65.05, and the pretax margin is +62.20.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Medical Properties Trust Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +58.40 while generating a return on equity of 10.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.16% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

The latest stats from [Medical Properties Trust Inc., MPW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.87 million was inferior to 15.45 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s (MPW) raw stochastic average was set at 21.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.89. The third major resistance level sits at $9.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.23. The third support level lies at $8.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.04 billion based on 599,516K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,543 M and income totals 902,600 K. The company made 350,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 32,790 K in sales during its previous quarter.

