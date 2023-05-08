Mercer International Inc. (MERC) average volume reaches $407.57K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) stock priced at $9.10, down -3.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.255 and dropped to $8.375 before settling in for the closing price of $9.46. MERC’s price has ranged from $8.93 to $17.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.90%. With a float of $40.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3320 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.84, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +15.14.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Paper & Paper Products Industry. The insider ownership of Mercer International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 196,024. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $16.34, taking the stock ownership to the 10,893 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $17.01, making the entire transaction worth $170,100. This insider now owns 67,393 shares in total.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.83 while generating a return on equity of 32.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mercer International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Looking closely at Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Mercer International Inc.’s (MERC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.64. However, in the short run, Mercer International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.45. Second resistance stands at $9.79. The third major resistance level sits at $10.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.69.

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 628.34 million, the company has a total of 66,421K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,281 M while annual income is 247,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 583,060 K while its latest quarter income was 20,020 K.