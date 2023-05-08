Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.27%

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $0.1477, down -3.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1477 and dropped to $0.141 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has traded in a range of $0.13-$2.47.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 61.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.90%. With a float of $5.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.25 million.

In an organization with 14 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.92, operating margin of -176.18, and the pretax margin is -193.47.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is 32.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -193.47 while generating a return on equity of -554.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93

Technical Analysis of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s (MOBQ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 139.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1965, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8568. However, in the short run, Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1468. Second resistance stands at $0.1506. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1535. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1372. The third support level lies at $0.1334 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.50 million has total of 17,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,170 K in contrast with the sum of -8,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 800 K and last quarter income was -1,770 K.