Sana Meer
Sana Meer

MU (Micron Technology Inc.) climbed 1.19 at the last close: Is This Today's Most Popular Stock?

Analyst Insights

On May 05, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) opened at $60.61, higher 1.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.74 and dropped to $60.105 before settling in for the closing price of $60.51. Price fluctuations for MU have ranged from $48.43 to $75.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01, was worth 2,031,250. In this transaction EVP, Chief Business Officer of this company sold 32,500 shares at a rate of $62.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Business Officer sold 17,000 for $62.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,061,480. This insider now owns 251,654 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 15.91 million, its volume of 12.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 79.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.94 in the near term. At $62.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.39. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.67.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

There are currently 1,094,394K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 30,758 M according to its annual income of 8,687 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,693 M and its income totaled -2,312 M.

