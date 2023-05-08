Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $1.47, up 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.42 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $1.26-$42.75.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $143.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.79 billion.

In an organization with 118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -53.67, a number that is poised to hit 4.00 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 30.39 million. That was better than the volume of 11.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.1944, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.9143. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5467. Second resistance stands at $1.5933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3733. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3267.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.57 billion has total of 151,687K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -376,276 K.