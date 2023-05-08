New Gold Inc. (NGD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 8.59%

On May 05, 2023, New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) opened at $1.33,. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.32 before settling in for the closing price of $1.39. Price fluctuations for NGD have ranged from $0.61 to $1.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 9.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -147.50% at the time writing. With a float of $680.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $682.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1566 employees.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Gold Inc. is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -147.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 18.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Gold Inc. (NGD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) saw its 5-day average volume 5.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, New Gold Inc.’s (NGD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1094, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9833. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4200 in the near term. At $1.4500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2900. The third support level lies at $1.2600 if the price breaches the second support level.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Key Stats

There are currently 682,801K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 604,400 K according to its annual income of -66,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 201,600 K and its income totaled -31,800 K.