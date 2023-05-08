New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.89%

May 05, 2023, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) trading session started at the price of $9.82, that was 5.89% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.07 and dropped to $9.585 before settling in for the closing price of $9.50. A 52-week range for NYCB has been $5.81 – $11.02.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.10%. With a float of $713.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $722.15 million.

In an organization with 7497 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 44.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 45,863. In this transaction Sr EVP & President of Banking of this company sold 4,600 shares at a rate of $9.97, taking the stock ownership to the 123,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06, when Company’s Director bought 30,800 for $24.57, making the entire transaction worth $756,756. This insider now owns 30,800 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.23) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +27.52 while generating a return on equity of 8.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.30% during the next five years compared to 9.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 21.68 million. That was better than the volume of 15.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.24. However, in the short run, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.23. Second resistance stands at $10.39. The third major resistance level sits at $10.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.42. The third support level lies at $9.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are 722,150K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.86 billion. As of now, sales total 2,339 M while income totals 650,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,132 M while its last quarter net income were 2,006 M.