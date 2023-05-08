Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) 20 Days SMA touches -19.45%: The odds favor the bear

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.63, soaring 5.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.7672 and dropped to $3.60 before settling in for the closing price of $3.46. Within the past 52 weeks, NINE’s price has moved between $2.03 and $17.10.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 1.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.90%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.29 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1212 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.19, operating margin of +8.05, and the pretax margin is +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 53,888. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 15,485 shares at a rate of $3.48, taking the stock ownership to the 635,914 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s insider sold 10,827 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $37,678. This insider now owns 252,925 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.34) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $3.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.41.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 120.09 million based on 34,721K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 593,380 K and income totals 14,390 K. The company made 166,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 7,980 K in sales during its previous quarter.