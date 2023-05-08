No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) performance over the last week is recorded -9.75%

On May 05, 2023, Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) opened at $42.69, higher 7.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.08 and dropped to $41.13 before settling in for the closing price of $40.65. Price fluctuations for BOH have ranged from $34.71 to $85.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2076 employees.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 03, was worth 100,405. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,150 shares at a rate of $46.70, taking the stock ownership to the 15,137 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director bought 4,200 for $47.90, making the entire transaction worth $201,180. This insider now owns 10,482 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.22) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Looking closely at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 19.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.30. However, in the short run, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.82. Second resistance stands at $45.92. The third major resistance level sits at $47.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $38.92.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

There are currently 39,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 754,910 K according to its annual income of 225,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 229,070 K and its income totaled 46,840 K.