No matter how cynical the overall market is Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) performance over the last week is recorded -15.69%

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) stock priced at $0.3689, down -10.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3701 and dropped to $0.3117 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. CIDM’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $0.79 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -9.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 102.10%. With a float of $161.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.90 million.

In an organization with 134 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.58, operating margin of +1.92, and the pretax margin is +2.65.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Cinedigm Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 44,560. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 77,976 shares at a rate of $0.57, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.95 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cinedigm Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Cinedigm Corp.’s (CIDM) raw stochastic average was set at 5.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4432, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4982. However, in the short run, Cinedigm Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3628. Second resistance stands at $0.3957. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4212. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3044, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2789. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2460.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 69.20 million, the company has a total of 186,915K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,050 K while annual income is 2,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,880 K while its latest quarter income was 5,010 K.