No matter how cynical the overall market is, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) performance over the last week is recorded -1.99%

On May 05, 2023, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) opened at $25.60, higher 3.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.32 and dropped to $24.945 before settling in for the closing price of $24.14. Price fluctuations for CTRA have ranged from $22.25 to $34.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 121.00% at the time writing. With a float of $760.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $781.00 million.

The firm has a total of 981 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.79, operating margin of +60.35, and the pretax margin is +54.33.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Coterra Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 501,858. In this transaction VP – Business Units of this company sold 20,824 shares at a rate of $24.10, taking the stock ownership to the 77,406 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $27.64, making the entire transaction worth $138,218. This insider now owns 225,755 shares in total.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.7) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +42.73 while generating a return on equity of 33.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 121.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.26% during the next five years compared to 79.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coterra Energy Inc., CTRA], we can find that recorded value of 8.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.83. The third major resistance level sits at $27.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.21.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 765,504K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,051 M according to its annual income of 4,065 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,280 M and its income totaled 1,032 M.