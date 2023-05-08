No matter how cynical the overall market is, Endava plc (DAVA) performance over the last week is recorded -9.43%

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) stock priced at $55.96, down -6.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.00 and dropped to $51.51 before settling in for the closing price of $55.61. DAVA’s price has ranged from $54.58 to $115.86 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 32.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.10%. With a float of $40.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12183 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.36, operating margin of +14.93, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

Endava plc (DAVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Endava plc is 1.28%, while institutional ownership is 73.80%.

Endava plc (DAVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.69 while generating a return on equity of 23.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.25% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Endava plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endava plc (DAVA)

Looking closely at Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Endava plc’s (DAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.54. However, in the short run, Endava plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.92. Second resistance stands at $57.71. The third major resistance level sits at $59.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $45.94.

Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.16 billion, the company has a total of 56,764K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 871,550 K while annual income is 110,610 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 241,040 K while its latest quarter income was 17,640 K.