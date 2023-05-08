No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) performance over the last week is recorded -1.35%

On May 05, 2023, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $7.30,. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.40 and dropped to $7.1507 before settling in for the closing price of $7.31. Price fluctuations for TME have ranged from $3.14 to $9.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 20.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.20% at the time writing. With a float of $707.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.57 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5805 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.09, operating margin of +11.35, and the pretax margin is +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.14% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.46 million, its volume of 3.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 22.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.42 in the near term. At $7.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.92.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are currently 1,695,077K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,211 M according to its annual income of 546,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,097 M and its income totaled 172,400 K.