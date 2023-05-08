No matter how cynical the overall market is Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.83%

May 05, 2023, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) trading session started at the price of $161.46, that was 2.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.01 and dropped to $161.21 before settling in for the closing price of $162.30. A 52-week range for TXN has been $144.46 – $186.30.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.80%. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

In an organization with 33000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.78) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3593.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.27 million. That was better than the volume of 5.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $174.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $171.40. However, in the short run, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $167.48. Second resistance stands at $169.15. The third major resistance level sits at $172.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $157.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

There are 907,654K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 147.31 billion. As of now, sales total 20,028 M while income totals 8,749 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,379 M while its last quarter net income were 1,708 M.