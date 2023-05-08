No matter how cynical the overall market is Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.41%

On May 05, 2023, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) opened at $0.88, higher 8.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.95 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Price fluctuations for URG have ranged from $0.82 to $1.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.70% at the time writing. With a float of $216.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.89 million.

In an organization with 10 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -72405.26, operating margin of -104178.95, and the pretax margin is -90210.53.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 1.63%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 31,367. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 63,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Director sold 175,500 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,535. This insider now owns 63,366 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -90210.53 while generating a return on equity of -25.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9562, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1541. However, in the short run, Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9722. Second resistance stands at $0.9980. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0471. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8482. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8224.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

There are currently 264,727K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 229.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20 K according to its annual income of -17,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,447 K and its income totaled -713 K.