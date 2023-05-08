No matter how cynical the overall market is, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) performance over the last week is recorded 20.78%

On May 05, 2023, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) opened at $9.41, higher 5.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.00 and dropped to $9.3315 before settling in for the closing price of $9.44. Price fluctuations for ZIMV have ranged from $5.05 to $25.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.90% at the time writing. With a float of $26.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.24, operating margin of -5.96, and the pretax margin is -12.03.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ZimVie Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 224,120. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $5.60, taking the stock ownership to the 40,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s insider below. bought 36,765 for $5.55, making the entire transaction worth $203,873. This insider now owns 44,754 shares in total.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -6.99 while generating a return on equity of -5.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.71 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, ZimVie Inc.’s (ZIMV) raw stochastic average was set at 67.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.18 in the near term. At $10.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.85.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Key Stats

There are currently 26,381K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 248.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 913,860 K according to its annual income of -63,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 229,120 K and its income totaled -30,340 K.