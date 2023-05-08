Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 11,740 K

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) stock priced at $0.17, up 6.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.178 and dropped to $0.158 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. NVOS’s price has ranged from $0.10 to $2.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 8.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -526.30%. With a float of $12.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 115 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.92, operating margin of -81.67, and the pretax margin is -281.71.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is 12.92%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -279.86 while generating a return on equity of -99.29.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -526.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

The latest stats from [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.25 million was inferior to 23.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1272, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5601. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1783. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1882. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1583, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1482. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1383.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.73 million, the company has a total of 144,258K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,740 K while annual income is -32,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -8,145 K while its latest quarter income was -22,427 K.