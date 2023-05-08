Now that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s volume has hit 3.52 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) stock priced at $64.115, down -1.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.29 and dropped to $63.35 before settling in for the closing price of $65.90. BUD’s price has ranged from $44.51 to $67.09 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 27.50%. With a float of $609.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

In an organization with 166632 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.10, operating margin of +24.45, and the pretax margin is +15.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is 53.90%, while institutional ownership is 6.80%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.33 while generating a return on equity of 8.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.03 million. That was better than the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) raw stochastic average was set at 75.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.49. However, in the short run, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.63. Second resistance stands at $66.43. The third major resistance level sits at $67.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.75.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.27 billion, the company has a total of 1,737,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,786 M while annual income is 5,969 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,667 M while its latest quarter income was 2,844 M.