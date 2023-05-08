Now that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s volume has hit 0.57 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.59, plunging -9.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.594 and dropped to $0.5315 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Within the past 52 weeks, SOLO’s price has moved between $0.44 and $1.89.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 128.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 51.00%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.85 million.

In an organization with 216 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -457.90, operating margin of -1507.62, and the pretax margin is -1815.43.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of -1815.77 while generating a return on equity of -66.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 25.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5850, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0228. However, in the short run, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5736. Second resistance stands at $0.6151. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6361. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5111, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4901. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4486.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 70.03 million based on 119,288K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,810 K and income totals -123,700 K. The company made 2,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -64,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.