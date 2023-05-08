Now that REGENXBIO Inc.’s volume has hit 0.55 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $20.12, down -5.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.12 and dropped to $18.555 before settling in for the closing price of $19.91. Over the past 52 weeks, RGNX has traded in a range of $17.03-$35.73.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 61.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -323.10%. With a float of $39.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 401 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.16, operating margin of -233.20, and the pretax margin is -248.75.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of REGENXBIO Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 69,559. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,138 shares at a rate of $22.17, taking the stock ownership to the 12,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,400 for $30.24, making the entire transaction worth $72,573. This insider now owns 135,160 shares in total.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.53 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.54) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -248.68 while generating a return on equity of -43.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -323.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to -21.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at REGENXBIO Inc.’s (RGNX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, REGENXBIO Inc.’s (RGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 21.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.82 in the near term. At $20.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.68.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 865.46 million has total of 43,466K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 112,720 K in contrast with the sum of -280,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 31,350 K and last quarter income was -59,940 K.