Now that Secoo Holding Limited’s volume has hit 0.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) stock priced at $1.04, down -4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.15. SECO’s price has ranged from $0.52 to $5.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 3.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -577.90%. With a float of $5.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 509 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2019, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Secoo Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -124.31

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 12.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 264.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9251, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2302. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2367 in the near term. At $1.3733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9967, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7567.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.10 million, the company has a total of 7,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 491,420 K while annual income is -88,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,335 M while its latest quarter income was -58,034 K.

