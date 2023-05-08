Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 05, 2023, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) opened at $0.9464, higher 34.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.25 and dropped to $0.911 before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for ONDS have ranged from $0.78 to $7.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 50.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -294.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.13 million.

In an organization with 116 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -176.14, operating margin of -2275.17, and the pretax margin is -3445.35.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 18.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 252,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 72,804 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $121,801. This insider now owns 326,052 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.42) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3445.35 while generating a return on equity of -85.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 20.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2192, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7537. However, in the short run, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3363. Second resistance stands at $1.4627. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6753. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9973, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7847. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6583.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

There are currently 49,062K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 44.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,130 K according to its annual income of -73,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 480 K and its income totaled -38,260 K.