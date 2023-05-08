OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) plunged -7.78 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.91, plunging -7.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.011 and dropped to $6.13 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. Within the past 52 weeks, OPAL’s price has moved between $5.82 and $12.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -91.90%. With a float of $20.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.08 million.

In an organization with 298 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.13, operating margin of +1.70, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Gas industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of OPAL Fuels Inc. is 38.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 35,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $7.01, taking the stock ownership to the 8,251,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,000 for $7.06, making the entire transaction worth $63,540. This insider now owns 8,256,324 shares in total.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) Trading Performance Indicators

OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OPAL Fuels Inc. (OPAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.2 million. That was better than the volume of 97070.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, OPAL Fuels Inc.’s (OPAL) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.18. However, in the short run, OPAL Fuels Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.90. Second resistance stands at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.14.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: OPAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 172,044K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 235,530 K and income totals 11,320 K. The company made 168,980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,620 K in sales during its previous quarter.