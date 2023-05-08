Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 220,740 K

A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock priced at $8.95, up 5.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.405 and dropped to $8.93 before settling in for the closing price of $8.78. PLUG’s price has ranged from $8.37 to $31.56 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 47.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.60%. With a float of $516.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3353 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -27.71, operating margin of -93.79, and the pretax margin is -103.10.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -103.22 while generating a return on equity of -16.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Plug Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

The latest stats from [Plug Power Inc., PLUG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.77 million was inferior to 18.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.68. The third major resistance level sits at $9.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.54.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.21 billion, the company has a total of 600,452K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 701,440 K while annual income is -724,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 220,740 K while its latest quarter income was -223,470 K.