Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) last year’s performance of 42.20% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On May 05, 2023, Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) opened at $10.95, lower -14.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.95 and dropped to $9.00 before settling in for the closing price of $10.58. Price fluctuations for PBPB have ranged from $4.31 to $11.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 1.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 117.40% at the time writing. With a float of $22.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.15 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.71, operating margin of +0.32, and the pretax margin is +1.11.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Potbelly Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 12,935. In this transaction SVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 1,551 shares at a rate of $8.34, taking the stock ownership to the 252,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer bought 1,742 for $5.67, making the entire transaction worth $9,877. This insider now owns 304,626 shares in total.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +0.96 while generating a return on equity of 403.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 26.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Potbelly Corporation (PBPB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)

Looking closely at Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Potbelly Corporation’s (PBPB) raw stochastic average was set at 64.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.52. However, in the short run, Potbelly Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.32. Second resistance stands at $11.61. The third major resistance level sits at $12.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.42.

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) Key Stats

There are currently 29,423K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 311.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 451,970 K according to its annual income of 4,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,150 K and its income totaled 2,660 K.