Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) average volume reaches $2.63M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Analyst Insights

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $80.81, up 3.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.42 and dropped to $80.58 before settling in for the closing price of $79.11. Over the past 52 weeks, PRU has traded in a range of $75.37-$110.96.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -120.10%. With a float of $366.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $367.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39854 employees.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Prudential Financial Inc. is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 59.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 409,299. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 4,126 shares at a rate of $99.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 11,405 for $100.95, making the entire transaction worth $1,151,335. This insider now owns 12,300 shares in total.

Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.93) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -2.44 while generating a return on equity of -3.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.87% during the next five years compared to -18.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prudential Financial Inc.’s (PRU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

Looking closely at Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU), its last 5-days average volume was 2.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Prudential Financial Inc.’s (PRU) raw stochastic average was set at 20.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.27. However, in the short run, Prudential Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.79. Second resistance stands at $83.52. The third major resistance level sits at $84.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.11.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE: PRU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 29.03 billion has total of 366,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,050 M in contrast with the sum of -1,438 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,334 M and last quarter income was -558,000 K.

