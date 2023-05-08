Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Company News

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.90, soaring 7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.28 and dropped to $6.88 before settling in for the closing price of $6.75. Within the past 52 weeks, PCT’s price has moved between $4.44 and $10.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 177 employees.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Pollution & Treatment Controls industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.39 in the near term. At $7.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.59.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.10 billion based on 163,671K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -84,750 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,362 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

-13.23% percent quarterly performance for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Sana Meer -
May 05, 2023, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) trading session started at the price of $8.94, that was 12.04% jump from the session before....
Read more

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) is 2.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On May 05, 2023, Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) opened at $204.05, higher 1.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) performance over the last week is recorded -2.71%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 05, 2023, with CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) stock priced at $71.31, down -0.61% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.