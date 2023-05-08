Search
Sana Meer
Recent developments with Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 5.63 cents.

Analyst Insights

On May 05, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $2.25, higher 4.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $0.53 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 36.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.45 in the near term. At $2.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. The third support level lies at $2.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 82,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 185.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,300 K according to its annual income of -105,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,780 K and its income totaled -62,650 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

