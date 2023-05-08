Recent developments with Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 5.63 cents.

On May 05, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $2.25, higher 4.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.24 before settling in for the closing price of $2.25. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $0.53 to $2.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 36.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.60% at the time writing. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is +9.08.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.06 while generating a return on equity of 4.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.45 in the near term. At $2.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.15. The third support level lies at $2.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 82,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 185.71 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,300 K according to its annual income of -105,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,780 K and its income totaled -62,650 K.