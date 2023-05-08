Recent developments with International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.85 cents.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $123.11, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.10 and dropped to $122.805 before settling in for the closing price of $122.57. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has traded in a range of $115.54-$153.21.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -5.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -60.30%. With a float of $903.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.50 million.

In an organization with 311300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.71, operating margin of +12.83, and the pretax margin is +1.94.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 5,151,038. In this transaction Sr. VP and CFO of this company sold 38,519 shares at a rate of $133.73, taking the stock ownership to the 74,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 3,000 for $148.36, making the entire transaction worth $445,088. This insider now owns 14,553 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.26) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +2.95 while generating a return on equity of 8.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -60.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.62% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.24. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $124.23. Second resistance stands at $124.81. The third major resistance level sits at $125.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.22. The third support level lies at $121.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 111.30 billion has total of 908,045K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,530 M in contrast with the sum of 1,640 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,252 M and last quarter income was 927,000 K.