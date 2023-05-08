Recent developments with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.29 cents.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $10.89, up 2.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.935 and dropped to $10.61 before settling in for the closing price of $10.44. Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has traded in a range of $10.19-$20.53.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.90%. With a float of $204.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.98, operating margin of +7.54, and the pretax margin is +6.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,087,948. In this transaction President-Drilling Subsidiary of this company sold 58,335 shares at a rate of $18.65, taking the stock ownership to the 273,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s President-Drilling Subsidiary sold 16,666 for $16.01, making the entire transaction worth $266,823. This insider now owns 331,443 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +5.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.85 in the near term. At $11.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.41. The third support level lies at $10.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.17 billion has total of 208,247K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,648 M in contrast with the sum of 154,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 791,800 K and last quarter income was 99,680 K.