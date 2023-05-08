Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) last year’s performance of -96.24% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.19, soaring 7.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Within the past 52 weeks, REVB’s price has moved between $0.95 and $67.90.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.70%. With a float of $4.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.51 million.

The firm has a total of 6 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Revelation Biosciences Inc. is 10.43%, while institutional ownership is 18.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 29,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 64,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s Director bought 26,500 for $1.16, making the entire transaction worth $30,740. This insider now owns 39,848 shares in total.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$3.15) by $1.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -52.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.20, a number that is poised to hit -1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Revelation Biosciences Inc., REVB], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s (REVB) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4394, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.1266. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2967. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9833.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.00 million based on 4,512K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -10,830 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,208 K in sales during its previous quarter.