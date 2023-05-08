Rio Tinto Group (RIO) posted a -0.50% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $62.54, soaring 3.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.08 and dropped to $62.42 before settling in for the closing price of $61.48. Within the past 52 weeks, RIO’s price has moved between $50.92 and $80.51.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

In an organization with 54000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.87, operating margin of +30.00, and the pretax margin is +32.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +22.36 while generating a return on equity of 25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.90. However, in the short run, Rio Tinto Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.36. Second resistance stands at $65.05. The third major resistance level sits at $66.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $61.04.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 103.81 billion based on 1,250,832K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,554 M and income totals 12,420 M.