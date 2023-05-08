Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) 20 Days SMA touches -0.11%: The odds favor the bear

May 05, 2023, Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) trading session started at the price of $10.83, that was 6.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.685 and dropped to $10.71 before settling in for the closing price of $10.84. A 52-week range for RIOT has been $3.25 – $14.43.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 295.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 87.70%. With a float of $148.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.05 million.

The firm has a total of 489 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -16.39, operating margin of -42.41, and the pretax margin is -201.14.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Riot Platforms Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Riot Platforms Inc. is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 325,260. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,000 shares at a rate of $12.51, taking the stock ownership to the 43,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Director sold 26,000 for $6.39, making the entire transaction worth $166,101. This insider now owns 69,441 shares in total.

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.77. This company achieved a net margin of -196.61 while generating a return on equity of -40.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -57.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Riot Platforms Inc., RIOT], we can find that recorded value of 24.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 20.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Riot Platforms Inc.’s (RIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.29. The third major resistance level sits at $12.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.96.

Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Key Stats

There are 173,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.81 billion. As of now, sales total 259,170 K while income totals -509,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 60,150 K while its last quarter net income were -142,280 K.