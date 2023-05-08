Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) volume exceeds 16.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.14, soaring 3.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.63 and dropped to $13.095 before settling in for the closing price of $12.95. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $11.68 and $40.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.80%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $925.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 14122 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -199.03, operating margin of -413.51, and the pretax margin is -407.00.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 60,304. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,902 shares at a rate of $20.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,331 for $18.98, making the entire transaction worth $44,254. This insider now owns 87,000 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.94) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -407.24 while generating a return on equity of -40.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.7 million, its volume of 14.17 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.66 in the near term. At $13.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.59.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.01 billion based on 920,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,658 M and income totals -6,752 M. The company made 663,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,723 M in sales during its previous quarter.