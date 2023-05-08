Search
Steve Mayer
RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) kicked off at the price of $2.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) on May 05, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.48, plunging -1.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.44 before settling in for the closing price of $2.48. Within the past 52 weeks, RLX’s price has moved between $0.90 and $3.06.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $723.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.30 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 707 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.66, operating margin of +20.14, and the pretax margin is +33.72.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Tobacco industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of RLX Technology Inc. is 42.70%, while institutional ownership is 29.50%.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +27.30 while generating a return on equity of 9.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 14.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 55.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Looking closely at RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days average volume was 7.86 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, RLX Technology Inc.’s (RLX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.99. However, in the short run, RLX Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.47. Second resistance stands at $2.51. The third major resistance level sits at $2.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.37.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.90 billion based on 1,553,320K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 765,540 K and income totals 208,960 K. The company made 14,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -41,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.

