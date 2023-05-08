Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) kicked off at the price of $9.61: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $9.63, up 3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.715 and dropped to $9.42 before settling in for the closing price of $9.32. Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has traded in a range of $7.82-$13.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 24.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -42.40%. With a float of $166.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $707.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 84481 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.07, operating margin of +23.26, and the pretax margin is +19.25.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +13.30 while generating a return on equity of 21.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.54% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42 and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Looking closely at Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 38.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.67. However, in the short run, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.74. Second resistance stands at $9.88. The third major resistance level sits at $10.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.15.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.63 billion has total of 707,642K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,477 M in contrast with the sum of 1,128 M annual income.