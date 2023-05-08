Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,820 M

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) kicked off on May 05, 2023, at the price of $76.00, up 5.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.70 and dropped to $75.94 before settling in for the closing price of $74.95. Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has traded in a range of $42.42-$82.05.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -22.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

In an organization with 15018 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.39, operating margin of +44.15, and the pretax margin is +42.28.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 114,161. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $76.11, taking the stock ownership to the 4,400 shares.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.26 while generating a return on equity of 32.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.25.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.48. However, in the short run, Southern Copper Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.63. Second resistance stands at $82.04. The third major resistance level sits at $84.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $73.11.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 57.94 billion has total of 773,099K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,048 M in contrast with the sum of 2,639 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,820 M and last quarter income was 902,500 K.